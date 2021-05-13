Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the metals industry "China boosts iron ore prices"



Iron ore logged its highest price on record Thursday, buoyed by demand for steel in China.

The spot price of iron delivered to China, was assessed at a record high of $202.65 per dry metric ton on Thursday. It trades up by about 27 percent from the Dec. 31 price, according to data from S&P Global Platts.

“Appetite for steel has been far beyond expectations … helping iron ore fly past this historic milestone,” said Julien Hall, director of Asia metals price reporting at S&P Global Platts.

“May is considered peak construction season,” and with steelmakers’ profit margins now falling between $150 and $200 per metric ton, “they’re keen to produce as much as they can, regardless of the price of ore,” said Hall.

