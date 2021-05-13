Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

May 19, 2021

Attendee: Steve Vintz

Only 1x1s

J.P. Morgan Global TMC Week: Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 26, 2021

Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

William Blair 41st Growth Stock Conference

June 2, 2021

Attendee: Steve Vintz

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

