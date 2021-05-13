PIMCO Hires Brett Condron as Managing Director in U.S. Global Wealth Management Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Brett Condron as a Managing Director in the firm’s U.S. Global Wealth Management group, where he will focus on a broad range of growth initiatives including the firm’s committed efforts to bring alternative solutions to financial advisors and their clients. Mr. Condron will report to Gregory Hall, Managing Director and Head of U.S. GWM.

Mr. Condron, who joins PIMCO from Blackstone, has extensive experience across alternative, traditional, and retirement-related investment strategies, which will allow him to foster new avenues of growth within PIMCO’s already significant and expanding U.S. wealth management business. He will work closely with specialist teams across the firm’s distribution, product strategy, and portfolio management groups to identify innovative ways to help clients achieve their financial goals in a rapidly evolving investment landscape.

“I am thrilled to work with Brett, who is a tireless innovator in investment solutions built for individual investors,” said Mr. Hall. “Adding Brett to our already strong and committed team will be a powerful step forward in meeting our clients’ needs as markets, opportunities, and product structures evolve over time.”

Mr. Condron worked for Blackstone for more than a decade, most recently as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Individual Investor Solutions for the firm’s Alternative Asset Management division, leading efforts to develop and launch investment solutions for individual investors, family offices, financial intermediaries and defined contribution plans. Prior to Blackstone, he worked at Putnam Investments in the firm’s Global Institutional Management group, where he was responsible for new business development and client relations in the United States.

PIMCO also recently hired Tracy Wills-Zapata as Executive Vice President to lead Alternative Sales within U.S. GWM. She joined PIMCO from Wells Fargo, where she was a Managing Director of Investment Solutions Consulting within the bank’s Private Wealth Management group. She has extensive experience at providing distribution teams with the knowledge and sales strategies needed to help clients take advantage of Alternative opportunities in the wealth management space.

“Brett and Tracy are superb additions to our U.S. GWM team, at a time when changing demographics, wealth transfers to the next generation and persistently low interest rates are causing a structural shift in the needs and expectations of financial advisors and the individual investors they serve,” says Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO Chief Executive Officer. “PIMCO anticipates great demand from this segment of the market and we are committed to fortifying our already strong team of talented employees to meet it.”

Professional Bio

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

