ChannelAdvisor to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.