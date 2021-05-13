Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 130,325,757 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 80.25% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, approval of the Company’s amended and restated By-Law No. 1, approval of the Company’s amended and restated Advance Notice By-Law and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Votes for Percent

% Votes Withheld Percent

% Vicki Avril-Groves 129,959,570 99.98 % 30,793 0.02 % James E.C. Carter 125,216,153 96.33 % 4,774,210 3.67 % Jacynthe Côté 129,475,923 99.60 % 514,440 0.40 % Nicholas Hartery 126,760,628 97.52 % 3,229,735 2.48 % Mary Lou Kelley 129,454,603 99.59 % 535,760 0.41 % Andrés Kuhlmann 128,784,109 99.07 % 1,206,254 0.93 % Harold N. Kvisle 128,422,508 98.79 % 1,567,855 1.21 % Stuart L. Levenick 128,239,252 98.65 % 1,751,111 1.35 % Kathleen M. O’Neill 124,784,766 96.00 % 5,205,597 4.00 % Christopher W. Patterson 129,069,685 99.29 % 920,678 0.71 % Edward R. Seraphim 129,959,194 99.98 % 31,169 0.02 % L. Scott Thomson 128,871,668 99.14 % 1,118,695 0.86 %





CONTACT INFORMATION: CONTACT INFORMATION: Investor Relations Media and Government Relations Amanda Hobson Elisha McCallum SVP Investor Relations & Treasury Director, Global Communications (604) 331-4934 (778) 668-0185 Amanda.hobson@finning.com elisha.mccallum@finning.com www.finning.com www.finning.com

ABOUT FINNING:

Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.