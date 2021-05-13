Delphix Releases New Data Compliance Capabilities for Salesforce Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure , today announced the availability of new capabilities that can help more than 150,000 Salesforce customers protect data privacy and security, while unlocking the value in Salesforce data across clouds and on premises data centers.



“Like many companies going through digital transformation while operating in a regulatory environment, we had an imperative to address our compliance risks while driving down our infrastructure costs. Delphix has provided a range of capabilities and solutions that have helped us significantly improve data management across systems, including Salesforce, while realizing cost savings,” said Jay Subbarayan, Senior Software Development Engineer at F5 Networks Inc.

“Companies depend on the data in Salesforce,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO. “But siloed data environments, privacy regulations, and lack of integrated data protection pose a significant governance and management challenge. We provide the only comprehensive solution to solve all three of these data challenges.”

Companies face significant challenges in using Salesforce data:

Privacy regulations require data masking and data de-identification in test and sandbox environments. GDPR violations for EU citizen data can cost a company up to 4% in revenues, and CCPA violations for California citizen data can cost $2.5M for every 1,000 records breached.

Data that resides within Salesforce often needs to be made available to application development and analytics environments scattered across public and private clouds and on-premises environments.

“We know that Salesforce data is at the core of enterprise customer relationships. That customer data, however, contains massive amounts of personally identifiable information, leading to high risk. We're excited to be a part of the Salesforce partner ecosystem and bring our market-leading compliance offerings to their customers, enabling fast and compliant use of data,” said Jason Grauel, Delphix VP Product Management.

Delphix’s solution enables enterprises to:

Eliminate compliance risk for CRM data in user acceptance test (UAT) environments. Automate masking and de-identification of personal or sensitive information within CRM datasets—without destroying referential integrity and data consistency.

Automate data synchronization and provisioning across the multi-cloud. Replicate and provision Salesforce data into integration testing and UAT environments—in private data centers or public clouds.

Accelerate integration testing cycles, analytics, and AI/ML projects. Automate data provisioning into environments with fresh, compliant CRM data in minutes, not weeks or months.

Avoid high infrastructure costs. Archive data in Delphix to reduce costs. Efficiently store data with industry-leading data deduplication. Schedule or run full and incremental backups on demand.



More information can be found here .

Join Delphix at the upcoming Data Company Conference . WSJ bestselling author and award-winning CTO Gene Kim will headline the conference as the guest keynote speaker. The virtual event brings together industry experts, business leaders, and partners to share what it takes to innovate responsibly and create a more diverse and equitable economy. The conference will also explore new strategies and growing trends in DevOps & CI/CD, cloud, data compliance, and AI/ML. The event will be held on June 8th, 2021, and is open to attendees worldwide.

About Delphix

Delphix is the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure . Delphix automates the biggest constraint in digital transformation programs—the data. Cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML all have a voracious appetite for data and development environments. With our multi-cloud data platform, enterprises can adopt cloud 30% faster, release software 50% faster, and access 90% more data for AI/ML, while protecting personal data privacy and maintaining compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact

Orlando de Bruce

VP of Corporate Marketing & Brand

Orlando.Debruce@delphix.com

