HAAS Alert Announces Safety Cloud® Integration with Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform

Chicago, IL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert and Samsara announced today an integration between HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud collision prevention platform and Samara’s Connected Operations Platform, enabling Samsara-equipped fleets to activate their vehicles on Safety Cloud through the Samsara solution. With the help of this new partnership, HAAS Alert’s safety solution will be accessible for fleets using their existing Samsara devices, requiring no additional hardware installation.

HAAS Alert Safety Cloud lowers collision risks by enabling emergency vehicles and work trucks to send out real-time digital safety alerts to warn drivers in advance of upcoming hazardous situations on the road. Through this integration, Samsara’s gateways will send real-time vehicle data to Safety Cloud, which then delivers alerts to approaching motorists through Waze. Motorists can receive these alerts through mobile devices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or other compatible vehicle information systems. To date, more than half a billion driver alerts have been delivered through Safety Cloud.

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicle, says that this integration will significantly expand Safety Cloud coverage across the country. “Samsara is a trusted name in connected fleet management, and we’re excited that their global customers can now join the hundreds of agencies and fleets that are already delivering alerts through the Safety Cloud platform today.”

“Samsara is committed to providing our customers with solutions that enhance fleet safety and improve operations, and we’re excited to welcome HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud service onto our platform," says Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM and marketplace integrations at Samsara.

To learn more about activating your vehicles on Safety Cloud through Samsara, contact sales@haasalert.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com or or contact press@haasalert.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com.