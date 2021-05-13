Wawanesa Partners with Applied for Payment Connectivity

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has integrated Wawanesa direct bill payment capabilities into its online customer self-service software solution, Applied CSR24. This new capability enables customers to pay premiums in real time directly from their broker’s online customer portal or mobile app, creating a more connected and paperless customer payment experience.

“It’s more important than ever to give our broker partners the connectivity and payment options they need to provide an excellent customer experience,” said Graham Haigh, senior vice president & chief marketing officer, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “That’s why we are excited to expand our partnership with Applied. Together, we’re delivering the kind of digital experience our policyholders have come to expect.”

Applied CSR24 enables brokerages to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anywhere, anytime access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online custom-branded client portal or mobile application. The integration to Wawanesa is available at no additional cost to brokers using Applied CSR24.

“In today’s digital world, it is critical for brokers to adopt an omnichannel customer service model and provide anywhere, anytime access to information and online services,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “By adding access to its payment platform within Applied CSR24, Wawanesa can support simple, paperless payment experiences for its customers while keeping the broker’s trusted service front and centre through the process.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is Canada’s largest mutual insurer, with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com