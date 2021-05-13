Headlands Research Continues its Rapid Expansion with the Acquisition of Summit Research Network and the Launch of its Fourth Horizons Site

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research (www.headlandsresearch.com), a global next-generation clinical research site organization, today announced its acquisition of Summit Research Network in Portland, Oregon. The acquisition follows Headlands’ recent addition of Artemis Institute for Clinical Research in February of this year. Coupled with the new acquisition, Headlands Research also launched its fourth Horizons site in Scottsdale, AZ, which expands its global network to 15 clinical trial sites.



Summit Research Network, founded in 1976, is dedicated to improving medical treatment by conducting high quality scientific research and patient care. Summit Research Network specializes in the areas of psychiatry, dementia and other age-related memory conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Lewy Bodies, and operates a specialized Memory Health Center (www.memoryhealthcenter.com). In addition, Summit Research Network’s research encompasses a total of sixteen therapeutic areas, and the site has a sterling reputation for delivering world-class research data from its more than five hundred successfully completed clinical trials.

“Summit’s depth of experience in our industry is unparalleled,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We are very excited to have Summit’s forty-five years of seasoned clinical trial research expertise joining our mission to meaningfully impact the clinical trials process and to be an industry leader in patient recruitment diversity.”

“We are delighted to be joining Headlands Research and their impressive global network of clinical trial research sites that are scaling at a rapid pace,” said James Hockley, President of Summit Research Network. “We share a common vision to make a positive impact in the clinical trials process, enrich diversity, improve patient care, and drive scientific knowledge forward in the industry. After learning more about their mission, leadership and competencies, it was clear to see the natural fit and how both organizations can accelerate the collective impact we can have on the clinical trials process.”

The new Horizons site, based in Scottsdale, complements an already robust Horizons suite of clinical trial sites, including Orlando and Sarasota in Florida, as well as Brownsville in Texas. The clinical research at the Scottsdale location is focused on several of Headlands’ Center of Excellence research areas, including Neurology, Psychiatry, NASH, Infectious Disease, Vaccine and General Medicine.

“By extending our platform footprint to the Southwest, the Scottsdale Horizons Site is an important geographical expansion of Headlands, but most importantly, it is representative of Headlands’ continued commitment and focus on patient diversity,” said Mark Blumling.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the idea that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of clinical trial participants. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process through a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by KKR, Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The investment in Headlands is being funded through KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.

