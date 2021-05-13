IVANS Index April 2021 Results Released

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the April 2021 results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, all lines of business experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate, except Workers’ Compensation which stayed negative. Month over month, premium renewal rates for lines of business including Commercial Auto, BOP, General Liability and Umbrella experienced increases, while Commercial Property saw a downturn. Workers’ Compensation remained unchanged from last month’s average premium renewal rate.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for April 2021 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.65%, up from 3.91% last month.

: 4.65%, up from 3.91% last month. BOP: 4.64%, up from 4.54% at the end of March.

4.64%, up from 4.54% at the end of March. General Liability: 4.00%, up from 3.61% the month prior.

4.00%, up from 3.61% the month prior. Commercial Property: 5.52%, down from 5.69% in March.

5.52%, down from 5.69% in March. Umbrella: 4.29%, up from 4.18% the month prior.

4.29%, up from 4.18% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -1.64%, unchanged from -1.64% last month.

“This month’s IVANS Index results continue to demonstrate a hardening market with nearly all major commercial lines of business increasing quarter over quarter after having dipped at the end of March,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “Year over year, BOP and Commercial Property continue to experience the greatest increase across all major commercial lines of business. We expect this trend to evolve as macroeconomic developments play out as a result of the pandemic.”

Released monthly, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q1 IVANS Index report here.

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. IVANS innovation and expertise connects 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.