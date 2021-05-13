Notice on the reduction of the authorised capital

English Lithuanian

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 29 April 2021 the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopted a decision to reduce the Company's authorised capital in order to cancel 5,088,586 of its own ordinary registered shares acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes.

The authorised capital of the Company shall be reduced from EUR 19,067,500 to EUR 11,689,050.30, by cancellation and invalidation of 5,088,586 of ordinary registered shares of the Company acquired by it, with the nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.

After the new version of the Company's Articles of Association is registered with the Register of Legal Entities, the authorised capital of the Company will amount to EUR 11,689,050.30. The Company's capital will be divided into 8,061,414 ordinary registered shares, with the nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.