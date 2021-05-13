Satori partners with Snowflake to enable DataSecOps for Snowflake's Data Cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry’s leading provider of DataSecOps, announced today a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help automate, accelerate and simplify data security and access operations in Snowflake Data Cloud.



Satori’s award-winning Universal Data Access Service helps organizations scale their use of Snowflake by providing governance, security and privacy-as-a-service. With Satori for Snowflake, companies can streamline access to sensitive data and liberate data teams to focus on building data pipelines and advanced analytics capabilities instead of developing ad-hoc access, security and privacy features.

“Satori’s DataSecOps platform brings comprehensive visibility into how sensitive data is being used, and streamlines access controls to Snowflake customers who deal with large amounts of regulated data,”said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Global Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s Data Cloud is helping customers mobilize their data for meaningful data insights, and our partnership with Satori can provide customers with the ability to seamlessly automate their security, privacy and compliance controls.”

“One of the amazing things that we have with Satori is that it is allowing us to better serve our clients so we can easily handle large datasets,” said Chaim Mazal, VP and Head of Information Security at ActiveCampaign. “We can mask some of that data, we can create models around what was actually needed and still get the definitive result at the end of the day. I don't know how we have lived without it so far, especially with our data growing so rapidly.”

“Since Snowflake’s platform introduced the principle of decoupling of storage and compute, the DataOps landscape changed. It opened new opportunities for data engineers to scale their data analytics and data science platforms without worrying about infrastructure. Satori extends this principle further by streamlining access, security and privacy and providing a model that scales with the data infrastructure,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and co-founder of Satori. “Starting today, enterprises who rely on Satori can scale their usage of Snowflake while addressing their urgent security and privacy concerns.”

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data governance, security and access. Satori provides a Universal Data Access service that enables companies to streamline access to data and move away from legacy data administration to modern DataSecOps. The cloud-native platform is an end-to-end solution for finding, classifying and controlling any type of data across the entire landscape from a single control-plane.

Straightforward and requiring no credentials, Satori integrates in minutes with existing data architectures and is completely transparent to data consumers. Satori provides out-the-box data inventory with built-in classification, self-service data access workflows, sensitive data anonymization, data masking, and usage analytics. For more information on Satori, visit www.satoricyber.com .

Satori has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest and will present its technology to a panel of renowned cybersecurity industry judges and a live virtual audience on Wednesday, May 19.