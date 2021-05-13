B2Z Insurance Launches Full Suite of Products to Better Protect a New Generation of Small Businesses

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Z Insurance, the online business insurance company, today announces the launch of its full suite of insurance policies, including business owners policy (BOP), workers’ compensation, cyber insurance, professional liability, and hired and non-owned automobiles.



The pandemic has accelerated the demand for commercial insurance to be available online and have the same simple experience as personal insurance. B2Z offers small businesses a completely digital experience: anytime, anywhere, and from any mobile device, businesses can search for coverage options, get quotes, purchase coverage, and file claims.

Diya (“dee-ya”), B2Z’s AI-powered guide, uses artificial intelligence and data sourcing to assist customers and quickly assess the unique coverage needs of a business. Diya also identifies moments of confusion during the application process and steps in to provide simple explanations that make the experience faster, easier, and less stressful.

As they enter the marketplace, new business owners now have the tools to confidently assess and address their unique coverage needs. The full suite of B2Z products include:

Business Owners Policy (BOP) - A BOP goes beyond general liability: it covers buildings, structures, customer injuries, and other damage and liability claims.





“In today's business environment, small business owners understand the importance of resilience and the need for full-scale coverage to keep their assets, employees, and customers safe. But the insurance offerings on the marketplace today are complicated and slow, which leaves many companies with coverage gaps—or even uninsured entirely,” said Kuldeep Malik, Founder, and CEO of B2Z Insurance. “The launch of our full suite of policies, combined with our customer-focused platform, marks the beginning of our journey to raise the bar for a better insurance shopping experience.”

To help small business owners save time and energy as they switch over from existing coverage, B2Z Insurance also offers hassle-free cancellations. Its licensed customer experience team works directly with their current carriers to check for potential penalties, avoid coverage lapses, and streamline cancellation and enrollment.

For more information, visit www.b2zinsurance.com

About B2Z Insurance

B2Z Insurance is an online business insurance company that protects small businesses in as little as five minutes. Using simple coverage explanations, online quote decisions, same-day coverage purchasing, hassle-free cancellations, and an on-the-go customer portal, B2Z helps small businesses thrive.

Unlike other business insurance platforms, B2Z provides a completely digital experience – researching coverage options, getting quotes, purchasing coverage, and filing claims are all handled online anytime, anywhere, and via any mobile device.