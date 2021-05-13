Mondelēz International Progresses ‘Snacking Made Right’ Agenda Towards 2025 ESG Targets

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today published its 2020 Snacking Made Right Report, highlighting how the company’s differentiated approach to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is driving global progress against its ambitious 2025 targets and creating long-term value for the business and its stakeholders.



Mondelēz International’s approach to ESG enables the company to build a sustainable snacking company and deliver lasting change at scale by prioritizing where it can have the greatest impact, focusing on innovative and measurable solutions, and collaborating to drive sector-wide transformation. ESG is one of Mondelēz International’s long-term value drivers, is integrated throughout the business strategy and is core to its purpose – to empower people to snack right by delivering the right snack, at the right moment, made the right way.



“Snacking Made Right is part of everything we do at Mondelēz International. It drives us to take care of our people, to protect our resources, and provide moments of comfort and connection for our consumers around the world,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “Last year our purpose was more important than ever and pushed us to continue to advance our ESG commitments and expand our robust goals. We remain focused on building a sustainable snacking company, minimizing our impact on the environment while being a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and transparent organization, and we are dedicated to accelerating our efforts to lead the future of snacking.”



Mondelēz International’s continuous efforts to deliver positive change have led to significant, business-impacting results, such as enhanced sustainable sourcing programs, significant emissions and waste reductions and stronger connections with consumers and customers. In the past year, the company made meaningful progress against its sustainability and well-being goals and exceeded multiple targets, including:

Sustainable Ingredients 68% of cocoa volume sourced sustainably via its signature sourcing program Cocoa Life 98% palm oil sourced from suppliers aligned to MDLZ’s 2020 Palm Oil Action Plan





Environmental Impact 20+% reduction in CO2 from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 15% 30+% reduction in priority water usage, exceeding the target of 10% 30+% reduction in total waste from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 20%





Packaging Innovation 94% of packaging designed to be recyclable





Well-being 16% revenue from snacks from portion control snacks





Community Support Established the Sustainable Futures platform to amplify long-term positive impact for people and the planet through innovative social investment and partnerships Delivered more than $30 million globally for COVID-19 relief efforts, including a recent $2 million donation to support India’s fight against the pandemic





Accelerating Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In addition, Mondelēz International is stepping up its commitments to diversity, equity & inclusion and enhancing disclosure around progress in this space. In 2020, the company announced robust commitments, including spending $1 billion with women- and minority-owned businesses annually and doubling U.S. Black representation in management by 2024, while also appointing its first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. And the company for the first time this year publishes its EEO-1 consolidated and full filings while continuing to adopt and publish annual SASB & TCFD alignment indices as part of an ongoing commitment to expanded disclosure and transparency.

Mondelēz International’s Snacking Made Right report also reaffirms the company’s 2025 environmental goals, including:

Cocoa 100% of cocoa volume for chocolate brands sourced through MDLZ’s signature sustainable sourcing program, Cocoa Life



Carbon 10% reduction in science-based, end-to-end C02 emissions



Packaging 100% of packaging designed to be recyclable and labeled with recycling information 25% reduction in the use of virgin rigid plastic





“We have a clear and distinctive approach to sustainability, one that is aligned to our business strategy and informed by our understanding of the issues that are most material to us as a business,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Vice President and Chief of Global Impact and Sustainability at Mondelēz International. “Moving forward, we will continue to target our efforts, prioritizing where we can have the greatest impact, tackling root causes, measuring our progress and investing in scalable solutions, while remaining flexible and open to new ideas so we can drive lasting and meaningful change at scale.”

Mondelēz International will hold an investor [and media] call on the 2020 Snacking Made Right Report and ongoing ESG efforts on May 26th, 2021. For the full report, or to view our performance dashboard, please see the Snacking Made Right Report.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.



About Cocoa Life

Cocoa Life is Mondelez International’s signature sustainable sourcing program through which the company is leading a transformation to build a thriving cocoa sector. As a vital ingredient, Cocoa Life was launched in 2012 as a $400 million USD investment to create a sustainable future for cocoa by holistically tackling the complex challenges cocoa farmers and their communities face. By 2022 Cocoa Life will empowering over 200,000 farmers and reach one million community members across six cocoa-growing countries: Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Indonesia, India, the Dominican Republic and Brazil. Cocoa Life’s approach goes beyond certification, working on the ground, together with the men and women who make their living from cocoa to improve livelihoods, strengthen communities and inspire the next generation of cocoa farmers. Learn more at www.cocoalife.org.