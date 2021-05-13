R-3 Technologies, Inc. and Giddy Up Energy Announce the Opening of Their Corporate Offices

Los Angeles, CA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today R-3 Technologies, Inc., (OTC Pink RRRT) and Giddy Up Energy Products ’ executive board, the makers of premium all-natural energy drinks, have announced the opening of their new corporate offices, in Beverly Hills, CA. The companies are preparing for the June 2021 launch of the energy drinks’ taste-testing engagements, in strategic locations.

The County of Los Angeles is at the beginning stages of lifting the pandemic restrictions for a full re-open this June. Giddy Up and its workforce are coming out of their virtual and satellite offices to plant roots in their new corporate offices. Corporate offices for the companies are located at 291 S. La Cienega Blvd., Suite #307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. The move was facilitated by high-end real estate maverick, Garson Silvers, who is from a third-generation, family-operated brokerage firm, in Beverly Hills. Garson Silvers has this to say: “We are so happy and excited to welcome ‘Giddy Up’ and the Founder, James Robinson to their new endeavors!”

Giddy Up’s loft-style corporate offices will house 300 sq. ft. of creative space, in addition to executive offices, business development, marketing, and their sales divisions. Giddy Up Energy Products will be fully settled into their headquarters by the week’s end. #IT’STIMETOGIDDYUP!

About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products

Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and is a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high-quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities.

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R-Three Technologies’ past business plan was to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing that goal and adhering to its previous business plan, the management believed the Company could provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees, and the communities in which it operates. The Company was going to manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels and related products at extremely competitive prices. It was our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow, to have annual profitability and to establish long-term business relationships. The Company will now be in the Food and Beverage Industry. www.r3tinc.com

