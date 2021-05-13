Progress to Present at 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which will be held virtually. He will provide an update on market drivers for Progress.



Event details:

When: May 17, 2021

Time: 11:00-11:40 a.m. ET

Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/prgs/2274612

The Needham Technology & Media Conference is scheduled for May 17-20, 2021 and will feature presentations from more than 350 public and private companies, arranged in the following formats: one-on-one meetings, small group meetings, fireside chats, general presentations and keynote addresses.

In addition to his session on May 17, Mr. Gupta will host one-on-one meetings scheduled with qualified investors. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham Representative or the conference coordinator at conferences@needhamco.com.

