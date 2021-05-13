Kate Barecchia Named Global Data Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Imperva®

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc. , ( @Imperva ) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, announces Kate Barecchia as Global Data Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel. She will mature the Company’s privacy posture and data protection strategy, advise product development teams on best practices for privacy solutions Imperva delivers to customers, and ensure compliance with global privacy laws and regulations.



“The security and privacy of our employees’, customers’ and partners’ data is core to what we do,” says Pam Murphy, CEO, Imperva. “As we expand our portfolio of data privacy solutions, Kate is a critical addition to our team to help us navigate the changing data privacy, privacy and compliance landscape.”

Most recently, Barecchia was Associate General Counsel and Global Data Privacy Officer at Infor, where she was responsible for their global compliance with data privacy regulations. At Infor, Barecchia implemented a privacy-by-design strategy, and led Infor to achieve third party attestations, such as GDPR Privacy Program Validation and APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules Certification from TrustArc, as solid evidence of strong data privacy practices.

“Data privacy must be central to any business operating model – particularly at a time when trust is now the unspoken currency that drives an organization’s success,” says Kate Barecchia, Global Data Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel, Imperva. “I’m excited to join Imperva, a company that is equally committed to the privacy of its employees and customers as it is to introducing innovative solutions to help other organizations address this critical issue.”

Previously, she was Of Counsel at Blank Rome LLP, where she partnered with clients to mitigate risk while meeting their business objectives. Prior, as Assistant General Counsel at SunGard Data Systems, Inc., Barecchia handled intellectual property and litigation matters, and advised on the impact of international data privacy laws on the company’s use of data. She has a deep background in litigation, including various commercial and intellectual property matters.

Barecchia earned Bachelor of Engineering degrees in Electrical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a J.D. from Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

About Imperva

Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Customers around the world trust Imperva to protect their applications, data and websites from cyber attacks. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security and data security, Imperva protects companies through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Research Labs and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy and compliance expertise into our solutions.

© 2021 Imperva, Inc. All rights reserved. Imperva is a trademark of Imperva, Inc. and its subsidiaries.