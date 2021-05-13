Integrity Management Consulting Acquires Fairfax-based MHM Innovations

TYSONS, Va., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Management Consulting announced today the company acquired MHM Innovations of Fairfax, VA, a leading provider of systems engineering and program management to the federal intelligence community. With the acquisition, Integrity Management Consulting expands its capabilities for the Department of Defense as well as for national security and intelligence agencies. MHM Innovations will act as a wholly owned subsidiary of Integrity Management Consulting.



“As Integrity grows and expands our footprint in a variety of areas, including in intelligence and information security, we need team members with the exact skills MHM provides,” said Christopher Romani, Integrity Management Consulting CEO. “Our decision to acquire MHM was about more than technical competence – it was about blending companies with complementary approaches to serve customers using innovative approaches.”

Integrity Management Consulting has grown more than 30 percent annually for the past several years through organic growth of its core business. This acquisition will further support the company’s expansion as MHM extends Integrity’s offerings into complementary service lines in growth markets such as systems engineering, data management and cyber security.

The MHM Innovations acquisition will allow Integrity to pursue larger and multi-disciplinary contracts, including those in the national security and intelligence markets, thanks to MHM’s 14-year track record of past performance. It also provides two large contract vehicles to leverage for expansion, including an exclusive Geospatial Technical Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS GTSS) and a newly awarded $950 million IDIQ with the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) SOF Core Services Support (SCSS).

MHM Innovations is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, small business that provides federal clients with senior-level systems engineering and program management expertise, as well as innovative technical solutions in cybersecurity, data science, geospatial technical support, cloud technologies and enterprise architecture.

About Integrity Management Consulting

Integrity Management Consulting is committed to providing acquisition, program and financial management support services that help federal customers achieve their goals with confidence. Integrity’s contract vehicles include an OASIS Pool 1 and Pool 3 Small Business award, multiple GSA schedules – a Professional Services Schedule that includes MOBIS and FABS SINs, and an IT 70 Schedule, as well as FAA eFAST MOA and SeaPort-Next Generation (NxG). Our flexible structure permits fast service and a rapid response nationally. Integrity Management Consulting supports a wide range of federal agencies. Integrity has been recognized with multiple awards for innovation, service to federal agencies, corporate philanthropy, and growth.

