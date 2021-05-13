MoLo Solutions named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2021

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoLo Solutions, a premier third-party logistics provider, has been recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces . This list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely.



Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in a comprehensive employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“We’re honored to be named an Inc. Best Workplace for 2021,” said Cara Kinney, MoLo’s Director of Human Resources. “In 2020, as we transitioned to a remote environment, we needed to meet our team members where they were—both literally and figuratively—to add the most value to their lives. That shift in perspective allowed us to evaluate our organization in a fresh way.”

“As a result, we turned our full attention to our employees' insights about their new, unique challenges. We sought to offer benefits and engagement opportunities that are impactful at the individual level, from expanding our mental health resources to finding creative ways to foster MoLo’s culture over Zoom. Being recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace is a testament to the way we continue to engage with our employees and value their feedback in order to provide the best possible experience for each of our team members,” Kinney concluded.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important: it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

The full list of Best Workplaces can be found on Inc.com and in the May/June issue of Inc. Magazine, which hits newsstands on May 18.

About MoLo

MoLo Solutions is a third-party logistics provider focused on delivering the best experience in the industry, one load at a time. Founded in 2017, MoLo’s service-first approach is matched by a commitment to doing things the right way. Our dedication to culture, respect, and communication impacts everything we do, from servicing our customers to coordinating the carriers who move our freight.

To learn more about MoLo, visit shipmolo.com or contact us at 847-306-3557. You can also find us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .