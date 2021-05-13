UnoRe Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Tallinn, Estonia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnoRe, the first decentralized reinsurance marketplace and provider, has announced its launch on Binance Smart Chain. The platform is dedicated to serving the need for proper insurance services in the DeFi sector of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies industry by providing “insurance for insurers” and democratizing the trading of risk.

The project has cited the strategic advantages of launching on the new, fast-growing blockchain network. By operating on Binance Smart Chain, UnoRe will be able to service users with low gas fees, high transaction speeds, access to leading DEX PancakeSwap, and cross-chain interoperability. It joins a host of promising new projects that have chosen the network due to these reasons, including XFai and Polkamon.

UnoRe CEO Jaskanwar Singh explained the team’s choice. “Our priority right now is to offer our users a fast and accessible way to innovate, trade, and invest in risk markets. Binance Smart Chain provides the ideal, scalable infrastructure for this.”

Once UnoRe smart contracts are deployed to Binance Smart Chain, there will be a bridge that allows users to swap $UNO ERC20 tokens to BEP20 tokens directly from their wallets. The project will also provide liquidity to Pancake Swap Syrup liquidity pools to allow the network’s community to swap and purchase $UNO.

About UnoRe

UnoRe is the first decentralized reinsurance platform to allow its community to invest and trade in ‘risk’ and receive sizable returns on their investments in one of the safest asset classes in the world. The platform breaks barriers to entry for the retail investor by doing away with the historic pre-requisite of high capital generally needed to invest into the market. It also allows its community to propose innovative insurance products to the space.

Media Contact

