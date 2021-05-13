Incredible Sound, Impeccable Clarity – CORSAIR Launches VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched a new model in its flagship VIRTUOSO family of premium gaming headsets: the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT. Connecting via hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth® for simultaneous dual-wireless connections, in addition to high-fidelity USB and universal 3.5mm wired connection options, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT combines exquisite sound quality, comfort, and versatility. Now with Dolby Atmos® three-dimensional spatial audio to complement its extensive 20Hz-40,000Hz frequency range, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT offers greater audio immersion than ever before.



Now with four different connection options, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT delivers uncompromising sound quality from virtually any source, including PC, Mac, PS5/PS4 (wired or wireless), Xbox Series X and Series S (wired connection only), Switch, mobile, and more. Connecting with 24bit/48KHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology for a blisteringly fast, unwavering 60ft signal, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT also adds Bluetooth with the Qualcomm® aptX™ HD codec for simultaneous dual-wireless connections. A USB wired connection delivers high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio, while a universal 3.5mm connector ensures compatibility with a multitude of devices, built with an inline controller that conveniently controls volume and mute. With so many ways to connect, you can switch from PC to console, wired to wireless, 3.5mm to Bluetooth and back, all with just a single amazing headset.

The VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT produces incredibly rich, authentic sound thanks to a hand-matched pair of high-density 50mm neodymium audio drivers, meticulously tuned within +/-1db of tolerance for exceptional performance. With twice the frequency range of typical gaming headsets at 20Hz – 40,000Hz, and the addition of Dolby Atmos three-dimensional spatial audio to place the sounds of the game all around you, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT offers an immersive experience that lets you react faster and more precisely to in-game audio cues, so you can stay a beat ahead of the competition.

When the game is on the line, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT has the high-bandwidth mic to ensure your voice is heard. This detachable, omni-directional broadcast-grade microphone provides a wide dynamic frequency range up to 10,000Hz to pick up sound in amazing detail, so friends and teammates hear you loud and clear.

The VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT provides an even more luxurious listening experience than its predecessors, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or relaxing with your favorite playlist, with additional padding on its soft, premium memory foam ear pads and lightweight aluminum headband. A high-capacity lithium-ion battery powers the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT for up to 15 hours per charge, assisted by an accelerometer-based smart-wake function that preserves battery life when you put the headset down temporarily.

When connected to USB or SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT harnesses the power of CORSAIR iCUE software, giving you complete control over your headset’s audio and lighting settings. Choose from a range of pre-tuned audio profiles or adjust the equalizer to your exact specifications. Customize the integrated RGB lighting, shining through micro-perforations on each ear cup, with near-limitless color options and effects, and synchronize with all your RGB devices across the iCUE ecosystem.

Whether you’re tearing across the battlefield or relaxing after a hard-fought win, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT delivers the uncompromising sound quality and peerless comfort no matter how you choose to connect.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT is available initially from the CORSAIR webstore and Best Buy.

The VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

