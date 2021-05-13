Genetic Technologies Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business, today announced an interview with Simon Morriss, CEO, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, May 15th, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.



In the exclusive interview, Mr. Morriss discusses the Company’s upcoming milestones, updates on the company’s lead risk assessment products, GeneType for Breast Cancer, for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, as well as their Covid19 Risk Assessment test. Mr. Morriss also discusses the company’s developing pipeline of risk assessment products and commercialization plans.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/-o-2YWJ7FyU

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com