Innovative MedTech Announces SarahCare Subsidiary Has Received Coveted CARF® Accreditation from the Industry’s Key Governing Body

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary SarahCare Adult Day Services and its President, Dr. Merle Griff, received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, or CARF®, the industry standard for caregiver facilities such as SarahCare.



“SarahCare has long set the standard for the adult day services industry, and SarahCare has led the way in innovation and raising standards of caring for this important methodology to care for an often-overlooked population,” said Dr. Griff, President of SarahCare. “As Innovative MedTech’s flagship business, we believe SarahCare is poised to make a significant mark on an industry that, according to recent research represented an approximately US$842 Billion market in 2019, with the expectation of a CAGR of 8.5% and anticipation to surpass US$1,755 Billion by 2026.” Source: Facts & Factors April 21, 2021 report.

CARF provides accreditation for facilities and care providers of aging services, behavioral health, child and youth services, employment and community services, medical rehabilitation, opioid treatment programs and vision rehabilitation services. Achieving CARF accreditation requires a service provider to commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of each person the provider serves, and monitor the results of services. Service providers begin the accreditation process with an internal examination of its program and business practices, followed by a request for an on-site survey that will be conducted by a team of expert practitioners selected by CARF in which the provider must demonstrate that it conforms to a series of rigorous and internationally recognized CARF standards.

Based on the results of the survey, CARF prepares a written report of the provider’s strengths and areas for improvement. If a provider has sufficiently demonstrated its conformance to the standards, it earns CARF accreditation. After receiving the report, the provider must submit a Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) to CARF to show how it is addressing any areas for improvement. Then, each year during the term of accreditation, the provider must submit a report to CARF documenting additional improvements it has made.

“We have labored tirelessly to raise the standard of the adult care industry in the United States and beyond and are particularly proud to receive CARF certification after a long and detailed process. We believe that this accreditation provides our clients with additional confidence to choose SarahCare when making their choices around caring for senior family members,” added Dr. Griff.

About SarahCare

The Company operates 27 unique locations in the United States and internationally in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com