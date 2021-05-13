Nouveau Monde Nominates Andrew Willis to its Board of Directors and Releases its Inaugural Annual Report

English French

Andrew Willis, co-founder and managing partner of The Pallinghurst Group, is being nominated to the Board of Directors



Mr Willis brings over 15 years of experience in international finance and will be a very valuable asset for Nouveau Monde, as the Company advances both its graphite mine and lithium-ion battery anode material facility projects

Nouveau Monde’s inaugural Annual Report showcases the Company’s transformational year in project development and commitment to sustainable development

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRD; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to announce the nomination of Andrew Willis to its Board of Directors.

Andrew Willis is currently the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Pallinghurst Group alongside Nouveau Monde’s Chaiman Arne H. Frandsen.

Andrew has over 15 years of experience in international finance, structuring and private equity. He started his professional career as an accountant in New Zealand and after moving to Europe spent three years with pan-European private equity investment manager Candover Investments.

Andrew studied at INSEAD and was awarded an MBA before jointly founding The Pallinghurst Group in 2006. He is also a director of Sedibelo Platinum Mines as well as Nemaska Lithium. At the same time, Chris Shepherd submitted his resignation as Pallinghurst nominee on the board of directors to be replaced by Andrew Willis effective today.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: “I’d like to firstly thank Chris for his important contribution to Nouveau Monde’s advancement over the last two years. Chris has been instrumental in the evolution of the Company. He will always be a friend of Nouveau Monde. At the same time, I am delighted to be welcoming Andrew to our Board. Having witnessed his successes first hand for 15 years, I have no doubt that he will play a vital role in guiding Nouveau Monde, especially in terms of finance and international business affairs.”

Inaugural Annual Report

The Company is also pleased to announce that it released its 2020 Annual Report that highlights the progress made in developing its wholly-owned Matawinie graphite mine for which the Company recently obtained the Québec Government authorization and its Bécancour anode material project. In line with its commitment for sustainable development of its assets and corporate practices, Nouveau Monde complemented its inaugural report with a disclosure of its activities and impact as per the Global Reporting Initiative Core Standards with additional indicators specific to the Company’s material topics and to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, continued: “2020 represented a pivotal year in our endeavor to build our vertically-integrated company as we strive to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. Thanks to unwavering commitment from our employees and a focus on our phased business strategy, we reached significant milestones in our development, graduating from junior exploration circles to a development-stage integrated mining and technology company. We have grown tremendously, in terms of expertise, product portfolio, and manufacturing platform. Our efforts to strengthen our Company, seek meaningful partnerships, and map our zero-carbon vision provide a solid foundation to reach our next milestones.”

Consult our 2020 Annual Report

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

Media Investors Julie Paquet

Director, Communications

+1-450-757-8905 #140

jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

+1-438-399-8665

clalli@nouveaumonde.ca

