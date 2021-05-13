Blockchain Foundry Engages Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial (“Oak Hill”) to assist with investor relations activities. BCF has partnered with Oak Hill to enhance its visibility and profile in the financial community as the Company expands its technology team and executes on its strategy of productizing its substantial blockchain-related IP and expanding its consulting practice.



Oak Hill has been engaged for a three-month period beginning May 13, 2021; it will provide Canadian investor relations advisory activities such as assisting BCF management with investor roadshows and introducing potential investors to BCF. The total cost to BCF over the term of the agreement is $30,000 plus HST and BCF will also issue 100,000 options to Oak Hill with a strike price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common shares on May 13, 2021.

Oak Hill and BCF are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Aside from the options issued by BCF to Oak Hill, Oak Hill does not have any additional interest in BCF's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

“We are excited to begin working with Oak Hill to engage with the Canadian investment community and ensure that we are getting our story out to investors,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “We are in the process of expanding into new product areas while continuing to grow our established consulting business, and our ongoing marketing initiatives, including Oak Hill, will ensure that investors have visibility on the Company’s activities.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

https://blockchainfoundry.co/

