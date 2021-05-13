HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Wins the Bid for China Mobile, Expands Its Leading Edge in Holographic 5G Communication Applications". Recently, WIMI announces that it has won the bid for the second phase of China Mobile AND Media Cloud Platform's remote interaction holographic project (the "Project"). Bidding for the Project started at 10 AM Beijing time on February 1, 2021. All companies in China's holographic and communication industries were able to fill out an application. The application evaluation process was executed according to the bid evaluation method specified in the Bidding Laws of the People's Republic of China, other related regulations, and bidding documents. After a series of rigorous evaluations, it was decided that WIMI's application stood out from the rest, and according to the bidding result announcement at China Mobile's official website, WIMI won the bid.



With hundreds of millions of users, China Mobile is the largest mobile communication operator and leading operator of 5G mobile communication infrastructure in China. As of December 2020, China Mobile had 165 million customers with 5G data plan and 775 million customers with 4G data plan. With its comprehensive communication infrastructure and superior high-bandwidth 5G mobile communication network, China Mobile maintains broad development prospects in the field of remote interaction holographic communication. WIMI's status as a qualified supplier and partner for China Mobile marks a significant improvement in the Company's overall competitiveness. Going forward, as domestic communication operators continue to increase their investment into 5G technologies each year, it is expected that WIMI will also achieve significant advances and strategic breakthroughs in terms of its collaborations with 5G operators in China.

The selection of WIMI for the Project is further evidence of the Company's strong technical strengths. As a leading AR hologram technology provider for holographic 5G communication applications, the Company remains committed to independent R&D as well as investment into 5G and other core technology fields. Going forward, the Company plans to utilize such advanced technologies as 5G, AR, virtual reality, holographic communications, and more, to continue strengthening its collaborations with China Mobile as well as other communication operators and industry partners. At the same time, the Company will also focus on leveraging these technologies to further promote the development of its holographic 5G communication business while further accelerating the digital transformation of domestic holographic communication applications in other industry verticals.

Intel launches a series of software and hardware products, including a 10nm process of wireless 5G base station chip - atom P5900, which is a key target of the early deployment of 5G network, seems to indicate that Intel is also beginning to focus on 5G.

The official release of the atom P5900, Intel's first dedicated processor for a wireless 5G base station, shows that Intel's architecture extends from the core to the access network and to the edge of the network. Using a 10nm manufacturing process, the chip is based on the low latency and high bandwidth that 5G networks need to meet the needs of current and future 5G base stations.

It is reported that at present, Intel has made up for its own chip and FPGA combination, and Intel chose Diamond Mesa, a 5G acceleration scheme, as the company's first next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration, which provides a strong guarantee for the low delay and high bandwidth required for 5G network.

Finally, Intel is expected to become the leading supplier of silicon to base stations next year, in 2021, a year earlier than the company previously estimated.

Intel has already sold the 5G smartphone baseband business to Apple, but will continue to invest in the development of 5G baseband in non-smartphone areas such as PCS, Internet of things devices and self-driving cars.

At the same time, Intel has also completed the assessment of 4G and 5G baseband business opportunities in computers, Internet of things devices, and other data-centric devices, and will continue to invest in 5G network infrastructure business with a clear roadmap.

Intel will provide OEM partners with integration and joint design support for 5G notebook systems. Related products are expected to be launched in the first half of 2021, and Dell and HP will make their debut. According to the introduction, they will have fashionable and beautiful appearance and rich connections.

NVIDIA made a lot of publicity at the Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles. NVIDIA believes that the future of software defined 5g networks should be based on its chipset products.

NVIDIA launched a new software development kit and announced a series of new cooperation, including network cooperation with Ericsson, cloud computing cooperation with Microsoft, and Kubernetes cooperation with red hat. NVIDIA hopes to prove to telecom equipment manufacturers that its chipset is the best foundation for managing new 5g network services.

For chip manufacturers, it will be an important victory to enter the bottom of technical products, especially considering that the deployment scale of 5g base station will far exceed the previous communication technology.

NVIDIA's software development kit enables telecom companies to better utilize the "network slicing" capability brought by 5g networks (this technology enables telecom companies to expand and narrow bandwidth according to the needs of a single session).

The plan of WIMI is to provide holographic cloud platform services through 5g communication network based on two core technologies: holographic artificial intelligence face recognition technology and holographic artificial intelligence face modification technology. WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS platform technology. WIMI transforms ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithm, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields.

With the coming of 5g market, it will realize real-time output, lossless transmission and holographic presentation in different places. It is an application case display of holographic communication in various scenarios.

Holographic communication can realize holographic "crossing" mainly depends on two key technologies: the first is dynamic capture system, which uses video algorithm system to ensure the output of high-definition lossless pictures; the second is 5g network with large bandwidth and low delay characteristics, which needs more detailed information of human image, which needs the support of 5g network to transmit lossless holographic pictures to the holographic stage area at the far end.

With the further maturity of technology and the wide coverage of 5g network, more interaction of holographic communication will be applied in various scenes, for example, in the office scene, holographic communication can be used for interactive remote conference; in the family communication, holographic communication provides zero distance communication mode for relatives in two places.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China. In addition, according to Frost & Sullivan's data, WIMI has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, as well as the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in China's holographic AR industry.

