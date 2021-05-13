Innovid Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces For 2021

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Innovid was also named a winner in the Established Excellence: 5-14 years in business category.



Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

2020 was a year unlike any other and Innovid worked hard to create a supportive, flexible, and successful remote work environment for all employees. Innovid quickly implemented a 100% remote work environment for all US employees and made the necessary arrangements to ensure all employees had what they needed to work from home including tech and comfort accommodations, allowances for relocations, parental and family support resources, flexible time management and more.

“At Innovid, our family-centric, inclusive culture is something we work day in and day out to preserve, and it's the true key to our success," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. "Being named one of the best places to work after the year we've all had is a great testament to our incredible team that continues to take such good care of one another, no matter the obstacles in our way.”

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. The Innovid team took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. Innovid’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

This win comes on the heels of a year that marked tremendous growth for the company, as connected TV took off amid the pandemic. Innovid was previously listed on both Inc’s 2019 and 2016 Best Places to Work list for its outstanding workplace culture.

To learn more about Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.