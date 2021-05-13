Medical Holographic Imaging Market Size Worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027 | Increasing Adoption of 3D Holographic Imaging in Healthcare Sector and Rise in Number of R&D Activities are Factors Driving Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The technology has disrupted both radiological diagnosis and operation arrangements.

3D reconstructions offer realistic demonstrations that can rapidly provide a synopsis of the relationship amongst anatomic structures for scheduling surgical techniques prior to and inside the operating room. The advantages offered by 3D holographic imaging comprises reduced operating room exploratory time, reduced healthy tissue damage, and a decreased risk of patient-related complications, thereby lessening the occurrence of death due to surgeries. Also, improved diagnostic sensitivity and the probability of shorter operating room time per procedure leads to reduced costs, hence offering better quality care at a lesser price.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, EchoPixel launched an intraoperative software to deliver 3D Holographic Experience in the operation theaters to support procedures associated with the heart’s structure.

Holographic imaging creates a reliable 3D illustration of the human body and helps enhance magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and 2D scans in the field of medical imaging.

Increased investment in holographic imaging technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. In July 2020, RealView Imaging received USD 10.0 million for its Holoscope-i imaging system. The system deploys the medical data of the patient to generate realistic holograms enabling physicians to have a distinctive view of anatomy.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to have the fastest CAGR in the forecast period attributed to a large pool of patients in the region. Further, a large production base an increasing demand for better healthcare facilities are causative of the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Holographic Display Microscopes Software Print Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Research Medical Education Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Organizations & Institutes Hospitals & Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



