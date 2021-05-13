Molecular Imaging Market Size Worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027 | Growing Technological Advancements and Increased Investments in Cancer Imaging are Factors Driving Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to a growing geriatric population. The growing geriatric population is a major factor stimulating market demand. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, thereby fueling market molecular imaging demand.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in cancer imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the molecular imaging market. Hologic, Inc., in November 2019, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, driven by Genius AI™. The technology works simultaneously with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution molecular imaging technology and helps radiologists reduce tomosynthesis image volume by 66.0%.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science equipment, including cell imaging systems.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

Technological advancements such as the development of novel radioactive sources, remote after-loading systems, innovations in 3D imaging methods, and computerized treatment methods in molecular imaging are significant factors driving the market growth.

The molecular imaging market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of chronic diseases, and better reimbursement policies.

Key participants include Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Positron Emission Tomography Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Neurology Respiratory Diseases Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America US. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



