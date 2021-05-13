PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Announces Upcoming Presentation at Digestive Disease Week 2021

Dr. David Poppers to present on his initial experience with Lucid’s EsoCheck and EsoGuard

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed” or the “Company”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, and its major subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”), announced today that David Poppers, M.D. Ph.D. will be presenting data on his team’s initial experience using Lucid’s EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device and EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week 2021 medical conference, which will be held virtually May 21-23, 2021.

Dr. Poppers is Clinical Professor, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, and an expert in advanced endoscopy and esophageal disease. His presentation, entitled EsoCheck/EsoGuard: a Novel, Simple, Outpatient Technology for the Early Detection of Esophageal Intestinal Metaplasia, Dysplasia, and Adenocarcinoma, will be presented during poster session 7110 to be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 between 12:15 PM and 1 PM EDT.

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW is jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT).

About PAVmed and Lucid

Forward-Looking Statements

