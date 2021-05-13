StrikeForce Technologies Up Listed to the OTCQB

EDISON, N.J., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Techn o l o gies (OTCQB: SFOR) is pleased to announce that the company’s shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Markets Group.



“StrikeForce has always strived to be a fully reporting company. Even while trading on the Pink Sheets, we found it critical for investor confidence to report financials and other regulatory filings through the OTC Markets,” says Mark L. Kay CEO of StrikeForce Technologies. “Building on that investor confidence by now meeting OTCQB listing requirements, is just one more step closer to our ultimate goal of being listed on NASDAQ.”

StrikeForce Technologies expects the remainder of 2021 to be a strong year, featuring our latest purchase of CRS and the release of our SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conference service including PrivacyLoK™. Bolstering SafeVchat’s growth are new features being developed and tested for release to meet the needs of our corporate customers looking to switch from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and others, to a more secure platform that StrikeForce Technologies is developing.

ABOUT STRIKEFORE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent online Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, ‘Out-of-Band’ authentication and keystroke encryption solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company’s pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

