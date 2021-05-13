James Mackerer Joins Gordian as New Chief Financial Officer

Greenville, SC, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today that James (Jay) Mackerer joined Gordian’s Executive Team as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Mackerer will be responsible for leading Gordian’s finance team with strategic vision and advising on long-term business and financial planning.

For the past four and a half years, Mackerer has served as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Fluke Corporation, another Fortive operating company. In this role, he led the Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis team, the Fluke Industrial and Fluke Reliability business unit finance teams, as well as served as Fluke’s Interim Chief Financial Officer in 2020. Prior to joining Gordian, Mackerer’s considerable experience also includes nine years with Danaher Corporation on the corporate development team executing mergers and acquisitions before project managing the spin-off of Fortive in 2016. Mackerer has his bachelor’s in science from Cornell University and his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

William Pollak, President at Gordian, says, “We have the great fortune to recruit an experienced Fortive financial executive to join our ranks. I’m delighted to welcome Jay as a member of our team and look forward to working together to ensure Gordian’s continued success.”