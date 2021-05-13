Arlowe Specialty Foods Executive, Dan Jeffers, Recognized as 2021 "Rock Star of the Supply Chain"

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, is honored to acknowledge that a top-level executive from their customer, Arlowe Specialty Foods (Arlowe), was declared a 2021 “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” by Food Logistics Magazine. The Rock Star of the Supply Chain Award celebrates influential individuals whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global food supply chain.

Dan Jeffers was hailed as a Rock Star due to his pivotal role in mitigating COVID-19’s impact on the United States food supply chain. When the pandemic hit in March, the food supply chain faced historic spikes in demand, matched by historic disruptions. Under Jeffers’ leadership, the Arlowe team was able to rally together to successfully navigate those disruptions, including the carrier capacity crunch, which placed immense pressure on distributors to deliver on time and was further complicated by limited storage availability. Having built and sustained a strong carrier relationship with Redwood, Jeffers and Arlowe were able to meet the capacity crunch head-on. Through continual collaboration, Redwood and Arlowe powered through multiple waves of the pandemic and have continued to thrive, despite additional supply chain disruptions.

“It is Dan’s deep supply chain knowledge and his ability to cultivate lasting relationships that have enabled Arlowe’s customers to continue meeting consumer demands during a global pandemic,” said Brad Kosner, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Redwood Multimodal. “During a year in which the food supply chain was pushed to its limits, Dan proved himself to be a true Rock Star.”

This year’s list of Rock Stars includes individuals from software providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, grocery retail and delivery outlets, and more, all who have met and exceeded in safety, efficiency, productivity, and innovation throughout the global cold food supply chain. Read the full list of the 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply chain at http://www.foodlogistics.com/ .

About Arlowe Specialty Foods

Arlowe Specialty Foods is a distributor and consolidator for specialty food manufacturers that may not have sufficient volume to justify individual shipments to a retailer’s warehouse system. Arlowe Specialty Foods was formed in 1986 to allow individual, smaller vendors to place their food products into a retailer’s warehouse system. As more and more vendors used Arlowe as an avenue onto store shelves, economies of scale were achieved that significantly reduced shipping and distribution costs for all vendors. Today, Arlowe purchases, consolidates and delivers hundreds of SKU’s nationwide. For more information, please visit www.arlowespecialtyfoods.com

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that fill the gaps between logistics and technology across a highly fragmented industry, delivering on the previously unfulfilled promise of on-demand tools and services and unlocking unprecedented scalability and efficiency for all participants. Redwood Logistics connects its distinct roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology, and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.