Arabella Advisors Adds Debbie Kobak as New Managing Director in Chicago

Washington, DC, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors is pleased to announce that Debbie Kobak has joined the firm as a Chicago-based Managing Director. Kobak’s leadership will increase Arabella Advisors’ ability to serve the needs of philanthropists, impact investors, and other social-impact innovators throughout the region. Kobak brings deep expertise in community and economic development, education, and impact investing.

“I am thrilled to join the team of philanthropy experts at Arabella Advisors who are working hard every day to help clients turn inspiring ideas into real-world impact,” said Kobak. “I believe in working smart, seeking measurable impact, and making strategic investments that equitably benefit community stakeholders. I look forward to working with clients to think big and make the world a better place, together.”

Most recently, Kobak was the architect and manager of Fifth Third Bank’s “On the Block” charitable program, an initiative that helps more than 2,000 Chicago public high school students and alumni access pathways to living-wage employment. Prior to working in the banking sector, she worked in various positions across several nonprofits focused on policy research as well as with advocacy organizations in Washington, DC and Chicago.

Kobak is a performance-oriented community and economic development leader who excels at working collaboratively to design and execute strategies for transformative community benefit. She is well-suited to joining a B Corporation like Arabella Advisors, as she is highly skilled at bridging business with purpose, having spent more than 16 years providing investment, treasury management, and credit products that delivered financial and social returns to both charitable foundations and institutional asset owners. She also has expertise in nonprofit capacity building, education services, workforce development, community and economic development, and financial management and fundraising.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Debbie join Arabella Advisors,” said company CEO Sampriti Ganguli. “Her diverse background across the philanthropic sector will provide significant benefit to our clients and expand our impact across the Midwest. ”

Kobak is a member of the leadership council of The Chicago Public Education Fund and is a board member for GirlForward, a nonprofit that creates and enhances opportunities for girls who have been displaced globally by conflict and persecution.

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors is a business on a mission to make philanthropy more effective, efficient, and equitable. For over 15 years, we have helped our clients turn inspiring ideas into life-changing impact. We are a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, a member of the Inc. 5000, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.