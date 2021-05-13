Global Jet Mill Market to Generate $185.7 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global jet mill market garnered $138.7 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $185.7 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Increase in pharmaceutical industry, growth in requirement for additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, and advantage of jet mills over other milling techniques drive the growth of the global jet mill market. However, high cost of equipment and low productivity by jet mills restrain the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in nanotechnology are projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of jet mills have been affected due to lockdown implemented by government bodies across several nations. The declined demand, on the other hand, has further impacted the sales of the market.

The pandemic led to disrupted supply chain management, thereby creating shortage of raw materials. This in turn, further affected the market.

By type, the fluidized bed jet mills segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

By capacity, the more than 1000kg/h segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global jet mill market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the less than 200kg/h segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, LAMEA is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global jet mill market analyzed in the research include Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Kurimoto, Ltd., Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd., The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc., Promas Engineers Private Limited, Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG, Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company, Freund, Ltd., Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd., Midas Microtech, and Engineering Private Limited.

