Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Key Market Insights

The market for the smart pregnancy tracker will be growing majorly due to the increasing launch of technologically advanced real-time and non-invasive vital sign trackers and fetal kick trackers

The larger segment as per the distribution platform will be the online segment from 2021-2026

The revenue share of wearable patch/ devices in the product type sector will be the highest as per the research analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2026

Bloomlife, Bellabeat, Wave Hello, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Aparito, Apple Inc., 112 Motion B.V., Medtronic, MC10, Biotricity Inc., Brainlab AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., XinRay Systems, Rubi Life, Babypod, NUVO Inc., BeWell Innovations among others are the key players in the smart pregnancy tracker market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Cardiac Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Real-Time Contraction Tracking

Vital Sign Tracking

Fetal Kick Monitoring





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Wearable Patch/ Devices

Wearable Wrist Bands

Other Wearable Products

Related Software/ Mobile App

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospitals & Maternity Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce Channels

Home Healthcare

Distribution Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





