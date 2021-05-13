Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market will grow with a CAGR value of 18.2 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market will be growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, rising government funding for research initiatives for maternal and unborn child’s healthcare and wellbeing, and increasing interest of manufacturers in launching innovative smart trackers.
Key Market Insights
- The market for the smart pregnancy tracker will be growing majorly due to the increasing launch of technologically advanced real-time and non-invasive vital sign trackers and fetal kick trackers
- The larger segment as per the distribution platform will be the online segment from 2021-2026
- The revenue share of wearable patch/ devices in the product type sector will be the highest as per the research analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2026
- Bloomlife, Bellabeat, Wave Hello, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Aparito, Apple Inc., 112 Motion B.V., Medtronic, MC10, Biotricity Inc., Brainlab AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., XinRay Systems, Rubi Life, Babypod, NUVO Inc., BeWell Innovations among others are the key players in the smart pregnancy tracker market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Cardiac Monitoring
- Blood Pressure Monitoring
- Real-Time Contraction Tracking
- Vital Sign Tracking
- Fetal Kick Monitoring
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Wearable Patch/ Devices
- Wearable Wrist Bands
- Other Wearable Products
- Related Software/ Mobile App
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospitals & Maternity Clinics
- Retail Pharmacies
- E-Commerce Channels
- Home Healthcare
Distribution Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Online
- Offline
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates