CareSource Offers Ohio Members Easy Home Opioid Drug Disposal Solution

DAYTON, Ohio, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced a partnership with DisposeRx, an at-home, eco-friendly medication disposal service, as part of its commitment to prevent opioid misuse, accidental poisonings and drug overdoses. This partnership will allow members and caregivers peace of mind by disposing of medications that are no longer needed.

DisposeRx packets contain a blend of materials that allow unused or expired medications to be disposed of safely. Patients or members simply add water and the DisposeRx powder to their medication in the prescription bottle and shake for 30 seconds. This will chemically and physically sequester the medication’s active ingredients in a viscous polymer gel made from materials FDA-approved for oral medications helping to neutralize the effects of the medications and renders it unusable.

"CareSource is committed to the health and safety of their 2 million members, and we have been impressed by their interest in educating their members about the importance of medication disposal,” said William Simpson, President of DisposeRx. “We know that too many opioids and other commonly misused medications get into the wrong hands as a result of individuals keeping unused medications in their home. By promptly and properly disposing of medications, patients can help remove the risks of accidental ingestions, diversions and new addictions. We look forward to building a strong partnership with CareSource in their current and future markets."

CareSource currently offers DisposeRx at-home medication packets to Ohio members and also plans to expand the availability to their other markets throughout the year. CareSource Ohio members do not need a prescription to obtain DisposeRx.

“CareSource is committed to helping our members and their caregivers properly dispose of medications to eliminate unintended risks of storing unused medications like accidental poisoning, overdose or drug addiction,” said Krista Ward, Vice President, Pharmacy Innovation, CareSource. “DisposeRx makes at-home medication disposal for members or their caregivers easy and convenient. In less than a minute, patients can prevent any leftover opioids from being diverted in their communities, prevent accidental poisonings or overdoses and avoid polluting the water supply.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx’s market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

