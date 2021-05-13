AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 8, 2021 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the approval of unallocated awards under the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Incentive Plan are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anita Antenucci 21,249,600 99.99% 3,130 0.01% David Camilleri 21,250,150 99.99% 2,580 0.01% Mary Matthews 20,462,099 96.28% 790,631 3.72% Robert McLeish 20,462,959 96.28% 789,771 3.72% Brian A. Robbins 20,331,308 95.66% 921,422 4.34% Stephen Ryan 21,250,360 99.99% 2,370 0.01% P. Grenville Schoch 20,932,473 98.49% 320,257 1.51% Alan J. Watson 20,463,859 96.29% 788,871 3.71%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 21,422,099 99.94% Votes Withheld 12,450 0.06%

Approval of Unallocated Awards under the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 18,652,784 87.77% Votes Against 2,599,946 12.23%

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.