Robert Lindley of Canyon Title Selected for 2021 Titan 100 CEO Recognition

DENVER, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Title Inc, a Boston National Company, announced today that Robert Lindley of Canyon Title has been selected for the 2021 Titan 100 by Wipfli, LLP. Collectively, the Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 127,000 individuals and generate over $15.9 billion dollars in annual revenues.



The Titan 100 is awarded each year to 100 Top CEOs and C-Level Executives from Colorado. This year’s selection committee was focused on leading change. Lindley was honored for leading Canyon Title by establishing a community of like-minded, positive, integrous, and compassionate individuals on a foundation of trust and two-way communications that creates a thriving collaborative environment. The driving action behind leading this powerful force is a cadence of constant communication that includes wins, losses, and key performance indicators.

Jamie Zawmon, founder of the Titan 100, shared that “2020 was an extremely challenging year for all businesses across the country. Executives were forced to navigate the daunting effects of a world-wide pandemic. Your leadership was tested, and you were forced to create and adapt to new processes. For these reasons and more, we honor and welcome you to the 2021 Titan 100.”

Lindley will be honored along with other Titan 100 award recipients at the annual Titan 100 celebration on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at “The Vehicle Vault” in Parker, Colorado.

About Canyon Title

Canyon Title was founded in 2001 and became a Boston National Title Agency in 2015. Canyon has offices in downtown Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, and Westminster. Canyon places people and their job satisfaction in front of process and business metrics.

About Titan 100 CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEO’s unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP

With over 2,400 associates, 48 offices in the United States and two offices in India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Wipfli is also a member of Allinial Global — an accounting firm association of legally independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in North America and throughout the world through international members and partnerships.

The firm serves businesses of various sizes, from large public and private companies, to closely held family-owned businesses. Whether we’re helping clients streamline processes, improve performance, leverage the right technology, or increase financial success, we offer innovative, effective, and personalized services to help clients overcome their business challenges today and plan for tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Victor Lund

WAV Group Communications

victor@wavgroup.com | (801)-971-8446



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d9d18d-f6ec-4f84-a79c-a8b3db855d5a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5ade33-17ba-4a30-a206-6a6f42006706