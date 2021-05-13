Korea Ginseng Corp. Donates Cheong Kwan Jang Kids’ Drinks to Celebrate Korean Children’s Day

CERRITOS, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) announced it donated its Cheong Kwan Jang brand child-oriented ginseng-based drinks, I-Kicker and Kid Tonic, to a local school and two area community centers in Los Angeles in celebration of Korean Children’s Day on May 5. Children's Day highlights the dignity of children and their need for love, care, and respect. The day is an opportunity for parents to take a break from their busy lives and to spend quality time with their children. Children’s Day is celebrated on May 5 by South Koreans world-wide and nearly 350,000 Korean Americans in the Los Angeles community. KGC donated the drinks to children attending Korean language class at Wilton Place Elementary School in Los Angeles, the Anderson Munger Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Week, and the elementary school program at the Koreatown Youth + Community Center, a non-profit organization.



“Korea Ginseng Corp. is excited for children to return to school and their daily lives,” said HS Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp., USA. “Our brand, Cheong Kwan Jang, has advocated for people to build their immune systems with the help of Korean Red Ginseng for more than 120 years, and COVID-19 reminds us of the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system. Now that children are returning to school, we believe it is time to bring awareness to children the importance of a healthy immune system.”

I-Kicker, which contains Korean Red Ginseng and natural fruit extract, is a healthy drink pouch intended for all ages that is easy to open and perfect for school lunches. I-Kicker drink pouches are available in grape, apple or orange flavors. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and ginseng and fruit extract, Kid Tonic is a delicious healthy drink ideal for children of all ages. Kid Tonic has three age-specific formulas for children between the ages of three and 10, with increased immunity-building ingredients for each step of a child’s growth. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include supporting one’s immune system, memory, and brain function during critical stages of development.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its Cheong Kwan Jang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS.

