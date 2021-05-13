Yellow Corporation to Present at Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET, at the Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference.



The event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño

913-696-6108

investor@myyellow.com Media Contacts: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@myyellow.com Heather Nauert Heather.nauert@myyellow.com







