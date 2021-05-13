Anika to Host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 3, 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 3, 2021 beginning at 9:00am EDT.



Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present alongside other members of Anika's executive management team, providing an in-depth overview of its business strategy, product portfolio, R&D pipeline and financial objectives. The event will include presentations followed by a Q&A panel session with senior leadership. A webcast will be available on June 3 and will be available for replay at Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287

Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investorrelations@anika.com