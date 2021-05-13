CIO Leadership: Driving Innovation Through the Lens of Female Technology Executives Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 25

WESTPORT, Conn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 25. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on unique insights that women technology executives offer in terms of reimagining the business and fostering a more inclusive and connected culture.

“Our research reveals that companies which leverage diverse perspectives achieve greater success with innovation and business outcomes,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Global female technology executives are driving a wave of change in the C-suite and reimagining the business with innovation and cultural change.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the Portland Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company

, SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company Richard Appleyard , PhD, President, Portland SIM; CIO, Oregon State Police

, PhD, President, Portland SIM; CIO, Oregon State Police Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

, Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , VP, CISO, ABM

, VP, CISO, ABM Jimmy Godard , SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations Bank of America

, SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations Bank of America Reet Kaur , CISO, Portland Community College

, CISO, Portland Community College Bryan Kirschner , VP Strategy, DataStax

, VP Strategy, DataStax John Kochavatr , VP, Information Technology and Supply Chain, Portland General Electric

, VP, Information Technology and Supply Chain, Portland General Electric Robert Mansell , Principal Technical Fellow, Catalyte

, Principal Technical Fellow, Catalyte Dr. Lee David Milligan , SVP & CIO, Asante Health System

, SVP & CIO, Asante Health System Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Michelle Soares , VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

, VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers Christa Stout, SVP Innovation & Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

SVP Innovation & Technology, Portland Trail Blazers Cara Turano , Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon

, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon Saby Waraich , Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; CIO, Clackamas Community College

, Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; CIO, Clackamas Community College Kate Winkler, CEO, Ruby

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit to be held on May 25 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 26. Timely topics explored at this event will include successful approaches used by CIOs and technology executives to lead their teams to a brighter future; unique insights from top-tier tech executives from the public sector about designing citizen-focused digital experiences; along with how advanced technologies are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at the Denver summit will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren David Bessen , Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government

, Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government Jesse Carrillo , SVP & CIO, Hines

, SVP & CIO, Hines Rodney Fullmer , CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics, Inc.

, CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics, Inc. Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

, COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc. Jeffrey Grayson , CIO, Xanterra Travel Collection

, CIO, Xanterra Travel Collection Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

, CIO, Hunter Douglas Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler Sam Masiello , CISO, Gates Corporation

, CISO, Gates Corporation Steven Michaels , VP and Chief Technology Officer, SCL Health

, VP and Chief Technology Officer, SCL Health Jeff Miller , CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Honeywell

, CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Honeywell Tom Nats , Director of Architecture, Starburst

, Director of Architecture, Starburst Mark Pfaffinger , CIO, Larimer County

, CIO, Larimer County David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud AJ Rodrigues , General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Airlines

, General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Airlines Jenny Schiavone , CMO, City & County of Denver

, CMO, City & County of Denver Mike Wade , SVP, Global Technology and PMO, Terumo BCT

, SVP, Global Technology and PMO, Terumo BCT Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on May 26 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Colorado, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on June 8. Timely topics explored at this event will include recommendations for technology executives on instilling trust with remote employees and how best to earn the team’s trust, along with how to effectively foster respectful dialogue around political discord and social injustice in the workplace.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Collette Creppell , Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University

, Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Christine Lovely , Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis

, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis Lorna Randlett , CEO, Leader’s Forum

, CEO, Leader’s Forum Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Chris Taylor, Chief Inclusion Officer, State of Minnesota



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on June 8 will include, Appian, Apptio, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Obsidian, PagerDuty, SIM Southern California, Sonatype, Tanium, and Tessian.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At the 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their exceptional contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Kevin Barnes, Parner, Fortium Partners

Parner, Fortium Partners Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CISO, Box

Global CISO, Box Chris Jacquet, CISO, Hitachi Vantara

CISO, Hitachi Vantara Adhir Mattu, CIO, Marvell Semiconductor

CIO, Marvell Semiconductor Tony Young, CIO, Sophos



At the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their exceptional contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Tammylynne Jonas , Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC

, Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, CEO, Charter Solutions Tarek Tomes, Chief Information Officer - State of Minnesota



At HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6, HMG Strategy recognized the following CISOs and technology executives for their superlative achievements and stellar leadership:

Kirsten Davies, SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Companies

SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Companies Ajoy Kumar , Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Bradley Schaufenbuel, CISO, Paychex

CISO, Paychex Hari Shah, CISO, Tapestry

CISO, Tapestry Gary Sorrentino, Deputy CIO, Zoom

Deputy CIO, Zoom Kimberly Trapani, Chief Digital Security Officer, American Tire Distributors

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On May 13, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by SafeGuard Cyber on ‘Tackling the Security Gaps in Your Digital Ecosystem.’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Otavio Freire, CTO and Co-Founder at SafeGuard Cyber; Christopher Hetner, Former Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the SEC Chair; Shadaab Kanwal, Executive Leader of Digital, Data and Analytics Services at Charles Schwab; Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and Jennifer Showers, Global Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer at InvestCloud will discuss the security and compliance risks posed by new communications channels and how best to address them.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for this interactive discussion, click here.

On June 10, HG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘The Next Disruption: Hybrid Working.’ This webinar will feature Callie Baumann, Vice President of Employee Technology Experience, Digital Workspace at Humana; Brian Kirkland, CTO at Choice Hotels; ML Madhavaro, CIO at Exterran Energy Solutions; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Eclipz.io; and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom. These executives will share a variety of perspectives on how work will be done going forward, where we work from, how we work and what this is all going to look like.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for it, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

