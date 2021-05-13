Announcements in Conjunction With Theratechnologies Annual Meeting

English French

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today held its annual meeting of shareholders.



As part of the meeting, shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term and elected KPMG LLP, as the Company’s auditors for the current fiscal year.

All candidates proposed for the position of directors were elected in the following proportion:

ABSTENTION Joseph Arena 36,236,725 94.13 2,259,788 5.87 Gérald A. Lacoste 29,952,972 77.81 8,543,541 22.19 Paul Lévesque 36,788,358 95.56 1,708,155 4.44 Gary Littlejohn 29,029,970 75.41 9,466,543 24.59 Andrew Molson 33,682,560 87.50 4,813,953 12.50 Alain Trudeau 33,722,300 87.60 4,774,213 12.40 Dawn Svoronos 34,243,837 88.95 4,252,676 11.05 Dale MacCandlish-Weil 33,663,747 87.45 4,832,766 12.55

Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board and Paul Lévesque, President and CEO of Theratechnologies, addressed people who attended the virtual meeting.

“I would like to congratulate Alain Trudeau and Andrew Molson on their election to the board of directors of Theratechnologies. Both Alain and Andrew are well-recognized and respected business leaders with the expertise and vision to support the Company through its next stage of development and growth. I also want to welcome Joseph Arena as a new member of the board of directors of Theratechnologies. Joseph has had an illustrious career holding various strategic leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry, including head of regulatory affairs across lines of business’ with Merck and Pfizer, respectively. He brings a strong scientific acumen that will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to advance the R&D pipeline in Oncology, NASH and HIV,” said Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board, Theratechnologies.

“I would also like to give a sincere and special thank you to Paul Pommier and Sheila Frame as they step down from the Board. Paul, as many of you may know, served on the Board for nearly 20 years including as Chair from 2007 to 2013. We wish to thank both of our colleagues for their invaluable contributions to Theratechnologies,” added Ms. Svoronos.

“We exited 2020 as a stronger, more focused and aligned organization with a determination to develop our R&D pipeline while continuing to enhance our commercial HIV franchise. I am pleased that the momentum and progress that we built in 2020 has carried over with us into the new year,” said Paul Lévesque, President and CEO, Theratechnologies.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

