Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 13 May 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM”) will be held at 15:00 CEST on 28 June 2021.



Pursuant to temporary emergency legislation regarding COVID-19 in The Netherlands, the AGM can only be accessed electronically. This means that it will not be possible to attend the AGM in person. Instead, the Company will provide instructions how to connect to the virtual AGM (audio only) to those shareholders that have registered on time for the AGM. Although this will not be interactive, shareholders who have registered will be able to submit written questions, to grant a proxy and issue voting instructions before the AGM.

The notice, agenda and proxy form for the AGM are available on the Investors’ section of the Kiadis Pharma website at: http://www.kiadis.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Amsterdam, Nederland, 13 mei 2021 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in klinische fase, kondigt vandaag aan dat de jaarlijkse Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders (“AVA”) wordt gehouden op 28 juni 2021 om 15:00 uur CEST.

Conform de tijdelijke noodwetgeving met betrekking tot COVID-19 in Nederland is de AVA alleen elektronisch toegankelijk. Dit betekent dat het niet mogelijk zal zijn om de AVA in persoon bij te wonen. In plaats daarvan zal de Vennootschap de aandeelhouders die zich op tijd voor de AVA hebben aangemeld, instructies geven over hoe zij verbinding kunnen maken met de virtuele AVA (alleen audio). Hoewel dit niet interactief zal zijn, zullen de aldus aangemelde aandeelhouders vóór de AVA schriftelijke vragen kunnen stellen en een volmacht en steminstructies kunnen geven.

De aankondiging, agenda voor de AVA en het volmacht formulier zijn beschikbaar op de Investors sectie de Kiadis Pharma website op: http://www.kiadis.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

De bovenstaande tekst is een vertaling van de Engelstalige oproeping voor de AVA. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van de Engelstalige oproeping altijd leidend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life. Following a successful public offer, Sanofi and Kiadis have now joined forces to expand and accelerate the potential benefits of novel cell-based therapies to treat cancer patients.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com. As announced by Kiadis on 26 April 2021 (https://ir.kiadis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/delisting-kiadis-will-be-effective-25-may-2021), the delisting of the Company’s shares from Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels will be effective as of 25 May 2021.

