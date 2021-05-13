AB “Novaturas” opens summer 2022 early booking sales to three most popular holiday destinations

English Lithuanian

The leading tour operator in the Baltic states launches summer 2022 holiday season early booking sales in May. Primarily “Novaturas” opens the most popular three holiday destinations - Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria - to the travelers who are already planning their holidays next year.

"This year we are monitoring the recovery of tourism sector and in 2022 we will travel both more and more freely. Before the pandemic, Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians willingly planned their holidays in advance. For example, in 2019, we sold about 30 percent of all summer holiday program during early bookings. We believe that the upcoming digital green certificate, expected to be valid from the mid-June and applicable in all EU countries, will encourage travelers to plan their trips as usual. Certain requirements for safe travel are likely to remain next year, but travel planning itself will be much simpler, and such favorable holiday prices that are currently in our supply can hardly be expected next year. Also, early bookings are great alternative for those travelers who are hesitant about this summer holiday season and would like to postpone their trips to next summer. Starting from today, it is already possible to plan such trips to three most popular summer destinations - Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The rules and requirements for safe traveling will remain in 2022 as well. Travelers who have purchased trips during early booking period will be able to rest assured of unforeseen situations in the future - the Company will add additional protection for planned trips free of charge: extra service that allows to change trip or fellow passenger at least 14 days before the departure and “Covid pause” service that allows to postpone planned trip in case the traveler is tested positive with the virus.

The Company made decision to open early bookings firstly to Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria due to their popularity. Turkey's program for 2019 accounted for over 50% of the total summer holiday program, the Greek islands for about 17%, and Bulgarian resorts for about 15%.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.