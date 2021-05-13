Global Commercial Printing Outsourcing Market to Grow with a Significant CAGR During 2021-2029 Despite the Rise in Challenges due to Proliferation of Digital Platforms

New York, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the declining sales of newspapers worldwide, printed newspapers still held a major share of the total sales of both print and online newspapers, and the same is estimated to persist in the coming years. In the year 2016, the total number of newspaper readers around the world was estimated to be close to 4 billion, of which, about 3/4th of the share was attained by printed newspaper readers. Moreover, in 2017, the sales of printed newspapers registered close to 550 million units. On the other hand, the printed newspaper circulation revenue generated worldwide in the year 2017 was close to USD 83 billion.

Research Nester published a detailed report on the “Global Commercial Printing Outsourcing Market” which is studied for the period of 2020-2029. The report focuses on the growing trends, opportunities, growth driving factors, and the challenges associated with the market growth.

The concept of printing on different materials is not new and can be dated back to around 3500 BCE. Over the years, with the increasing need for information amongst individuals worldwide, and with the advancements in printing technology, the demand for commercial printing solutions has witnessed a massive surge. For instance, the average qualifying sales of some of the highest circulated daily newspapers in India in the year 2019 crossed 25 million. The global commercial printing outsourcing market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing need amongst businesses for different types of promotional materials, along with the increase in advertisement spending by businesses worldwide. Globally, the media owners’ advertisement spending grew from around USD 400 billion in 2012 to about USD 600 billion in 2020.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3075

The growth of the market can also be attributed to the growing demand for consumer products worldwide, such as packaged foods, and the need amongst the manufacturers of these consumer goods to create attractive packaging that can help them to boost their sales. The United States registered a value of around USD 130 billion generated by the sales of packaged foods in 2018. On the other hand, the consumer goods market in the U.S., which was also the largest consumer packaged goods market around the world, attained a value of around USD 630 billion in the year 2019. Additionally, the market is also anticipated to grow on the back of the emerging print packaging industry and the numerous available opportunities associated with it. However, the increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as e-magazines, e-newspapers, and digital billboards among others, are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Commercial Printing Outsourcing Market Report 2020

Geographically, the global commercial printing outsourcing market is segmented into five major regions comprising North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the Asia Pacific commercial printing outsourcing market is estimated to occupy the highest share by the end of 2029, primarily driven by nations such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand among others. The print industry in India, which was valued at around USD 4 billion in 2019, is one of the major industries in the nation which cater to the needs of different businesses. The nation also possesses a large number of publishing houses, which is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-3075

The global commercial printing outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of service type into offset lithography, flexography, gravure, screen, inkjet, and others. Among these segments, the gravure printing segment is projected to hold a significant market share by the end of 2029. The growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing use of the process in printing newspapers, magazines, postcards, and corrugated cardboards among others. Backed by the increasing retail e-commerce sales, which is anticipated to cross USD 6400 Billion in 2025, there is a growing demand for corrugated packaging boxes. As a result, there is a rising need for printing these boxes to promote sales, which is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The global commercial printing outsourcing market is also segmented on the basis of application.

Global Commercial Printing Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Application

Publishing

Advertising

Packaging

Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global commercial printing outsourcing market are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Cenveo Worldwide Limited, LSC Communications US, LLC, ACME Printing, Quad/Graphics, Inc., Cimpress plc (Vistaprint), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, and others.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation By Type (Off Shore and On Shore) and By End-User (Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Semiconductor, Computing Systems and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Document Outsourcing Services Market Segmentation By Services (Onsite contracted services, Statement printing services and Document Process Outsourcing (DPO) services); By End-Users (Corporate Offices, Educational Institutions, Research Institutes and Others) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market By Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics); By Application (Marketing Analytic, Sales Analytics, Fraud Detection and Risk Management, Supply Chain Analytics, Process Optimization, Advisory Services, Device Security Solution, Others); By Verticals (BFSI, E-commerce, Healthcare, Telecom, IT Services, Process Outsourcing, Outsourcing and Others) – Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027

Industrial Services Market Segmentation by Service Type (Engineering & Consulting, Installation & Commissioning, and Operational Improvement & Maintenance); by Application {Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Electric Motors & Drives, Valves & Actuators, Human Machine Interface, Monitoring Systems, Signaling Systems}; and by End-User – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-20

Contractual Cleaning Services Market Segmentation By Verticals (Residential, Institutions, Organizations and Industrial) – Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919