Launchpad Technologies Joins Blackbaud Partner Network as an ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Partner

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launchpad Technologies Inc. ("Launchpad" or "the Company"), a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for process workflow automation, applications and data integrations, announced that it has joined the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Partner. With this partnership, Launchpad joins a network of companies that provide applications and solutions that extend Blackbaud's cloud offerings in new ways.

"We're excited to partner with Launchpad Technologies’ integration and automation experts, who have already deployed proven solutions with Blackbaud customers including St. John's School and other prominent clients in North America,” said David Loring, senior director, Global Alliances and Fintech, Blackbaud. "Our customers will benefit from integrated solutions that are scalable for the future."

As part of the Blackbaud Partner Network, Launchpad's Paasport iPaaS platform will leverage Blackbaud’s education management portfolio, SKY API® and SKY UX®, which will enable K-12 schools, higher education institutions and nonprofits to free up their technology teams while letting our specialists plan, configure and manage their enterprise-grade integrations and automation on our platform. We built Paasport™ to provide a worry-free, truly scalable integration platform that’s cloud hosted and fully managed and supported by the same team that develops and deploys our client's integrations.

"Our new Blackbaud ISV Partner status makes automations faster and easier for Blackbaud clients," said Launchpad Founder and Principal, Bruce Qi. “Now they can focus on operating their organizations and leave their workflow automation and apps integration to us with a platform that's scalable going forward, and that's managed 24/7.”

To learn more about Launchpad’s Paasport™ iPaaS platform, visit: https://www.golaunchpad.io/solutions/paasport.

The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading technology and services firms providing nonprofits with the solutions, applications and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. To learn more about Blackbaud’s ISV Partner program, visit: http://www.blackbaud.com/partners.

About Launchpad Technologies Inc.

WE INTEGRATE YOUR APPS. YOU SCALE FREELY.

From HR to Finance and more, wouldn’t it be great to know everyone on your team could easily access and work with the information they need? Launchpad makes that possible. We’re a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise applications, automation and data. No matter your mix of apps and workflows, we’ll build you an automated integration solution that’s rock-solid today and scalable tomorrow. Our experts and Paasport platform are here to build and support your integration. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

About Paasport™

Paasport is our worry-free, truly scalable, cloud hosted and fully managed integration platform that’s supported by the same team that develops and deploys your integrations. Free up your team and let us plan, configure and manage your enterprise-grade integration on our Paasport iPaaS platform. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io/solutions/paasport

