Z-Blends Launches New Premium CBD Product and Reformulates with Rebrand of All Existing Products

HOUSTON, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Z Blends, LLC, (“ZBlendsHemp”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Z-Blends” or the “Company”) a premium brand of sustainably sourced hemp oil and CBD products, announced today the company’s rebrand and the launch of its newest product Z-Blends Calm to promote ways to cope with stress and a sense of wellbeing during global despair.

Weeks leading up to the announcement the company teased its newest product on social media and throughout company communications, virtual meet-ups and events.

“This rebrand and launch has been well anticipated, and we are humbled to see how much excitement is centered around this premium CBD brand during these times. From the reformulation of the CBD products, now with MCT oil for quicker and more efficient bioavailability absorption to the body, to the addition of Z-Blends Calm, our new on-the-go SNAPS and the latest sleek look. This is Z-Blends reimagined,” said Ideneth Vega, Zurvita Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Z-Blends’ newest product, Calm, is a broad spectrum hemp extract with CBG, GABA, and MCT oil, created to help individuals experience a centered and calm state of mind. All three premium blends of hemp-derived CBD oil, Calm, Sleep, and Daily, are offered in a refreshing peppermint flavor. All three include organic MCT oil – an organic coconut derived oil that acts as fuel for your brain and promotes enhanced mood and clarity. The addition of the MCT oil, in combination with the updated nano-emulsification process, helps your body to rapidly absorb the benefits and effects of premium CBD.

Z-Blends offers premium grade vegan and gluten free, plant-based hemp oils and CBD products. Z-Blends is independently tested by a third-party lab and is manufactured in the USA with 100% sustainably sourced hemp from Colorado and Oklahoma. It’s products are non-psychoactive and contain 0% THC with ZERO microbials, heavy metals, pesticides, dangerous chemicals, synthetics or additives.

Z-Blends packaging is new and more convenient than ever. As part of the rebrand, Z-Blends now offers ultra-compact SNAPS, a ‘snap n’ squeeze’ single-serving packet, contained in a box of 30 ‘SNAPS’. This new packaging allows customers to conveniently take Z-Blends on-the-go, and also encourages our Consultants and Customers to snap, sample, and share.

The Z-Blends rebrand also reintroduced its standard bottled products in matte black glass bottles with an elevated look that not only discreetly packages the product, but also extends its shelf life up to 365 days.

For more information about Z-Blends, its products and opportunity, visit www.zblendshemp.com.

About Z-Blends

Z-Blends is a premium brand of sustainably sourced hemp oil and CBD products that empowers people to take control of their health and happiness. As a subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc , a global health and wellness company founded in 2008, Z Blends, LLC is headquartered in Irving, TX and is dedicated to making outstanding products, creating an impact on people from all walks of life, and changing lives for the better.

