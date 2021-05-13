Exclusive Brands Opens Cannabis Dispensary Location in Muskegon; Expands Retail Portfolio to Four Storefronts in Michigan

State’s First Adult-Use Licensee Opens New Location to Expand Access to Superior Products



Ann Arbor, MI, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the launch of Exclusive Muskegon, the Company’s fourth retail location in the state of Michigan.

Currently, Exclusive Muskegon only serves registered medical cannabis patients per local regulations. The dispensary is located at 4515 E. Apple Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Exclusive Muskegon will host a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on May 15.

The newest retail location joins the Company’s flagship Ann Arbor store, recognized as Michigan’s first licensed adult use cannabis retail shop. Exclusive also has retail locations in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

The Muskegon facility stands at 2,062 square feet and will offer a variety of iconic brands to medical cannabis patients including Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno’s Naturals and more.

“Our new Muskegon retail location will set the bar for access to quality medical cannabis in the state,” said Exclusive Muskegon Partner Davide Uccello. “This was a natural next step for us in expanding Exclusive Brands’ footprint, and the location positions us well to also serve adult use consumers should legislation in the area advance in that direction.”

The Company’s Muskegon dispensary will generate over 30 retail associate jobs and follows a comprehensive COVID-19 safety policy including mandatory mask orders and regular temperature checks for employees.

Michigan’s 2021 annual medical sales are forecast at about $490 million, according to Detroit News.

“Providing access to clean and safe cannabis to patients in their immediate areas is core to Exclusive Brand’s mission,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “The size, location and capacity of our new medical dispensary in Muskegon combined with our continued success in our three other Michigan locations only proves our exceptional potential for growth across the state.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit www.exclusivebrandsmi.com. To learn more about Exclusive’s retail shops, visit www.exclusivemi.com. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

Email: cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com